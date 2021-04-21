IFG Advisory LLC Grows Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,843,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in General Dynamics by 777.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,840,000 after buying an additional 1,427,944 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in General Dynamics by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,113,000 after buying an additional 966,598 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after buying an additional 534,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in General Dynamics by 224,830.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after buying an additional 445,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.06.

General Dynamics stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.66. 4,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.32. The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $121.67 and a 12-month high of $186.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.