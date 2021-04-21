IFG Advisory LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned 2.98% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXL traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $63.91. 19,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,459. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.66. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $69.92.

