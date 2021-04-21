IFG Advisory LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AFL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at $602,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.93. The stock had a trading volume of 55,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,655. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.19.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

