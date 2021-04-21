IFG Advisory LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $381.66. 3,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,040. The company’s 50-day moving average is $363.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.82. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $220.85 and a one year high of $388.04.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

