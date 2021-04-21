IFG Advisory LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after buying an additional 13,919 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.71. 22,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,158. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $57.57 and a one year high of $112.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.40.

