IFG Advisory LLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.53% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,070,000 after acquiring an additional 141,395 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 60,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $98.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,370. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.42. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a one year low of $75.79 and a one year high of $105.13.

