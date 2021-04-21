IFG Advisory LLC Has $5.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $108.14. The stock had a trading volume of 74,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,310. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.97. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

