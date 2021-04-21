IFG Advisory LLC Has $9.39 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $9,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,063,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,879,000 after purchasing an additional 88,506 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,360,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,040,000 after purchasing an additional 64,692 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,091,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 94,999 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 758,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 704,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,651,000 after purchasing an additional 84,188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.92. The company had a trading volume of 675,611 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.44.

