IFG Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.32% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FUTY. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 17,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 63,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.36. 586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,092. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.67.

