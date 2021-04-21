IFG Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $415.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,501. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $272.92 and a 12 month high of $419.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $399.37 and its 200-day moving average is $375.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

