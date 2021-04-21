IFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,618 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.61.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.28. The stock had a trading volume of 412,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,472,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

