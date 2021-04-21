IFG Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,190,000 after buying an additional 116,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,535,000 after buying an additional 32,415 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,404,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 143,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,155,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 129,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,286,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $490.23. The stock had a trading volume of 42,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,860. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $269.62 and a 1 year high of $497.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $477.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

