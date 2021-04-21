IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 410 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $258.66. The company had a trading volume of 53,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,717. The firm has a market cap of $148.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.68. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.14.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

