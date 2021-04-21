IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its position in General Mills by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.77. The company had a trading volume of 91,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,908. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.23. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $731,206.96. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,532 shares of company stock worth $3,821,346. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

