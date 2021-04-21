IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 0.8% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,939,853 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.