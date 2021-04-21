IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGV. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $362.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,350 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.34. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

