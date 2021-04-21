IFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,547 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.56. 220,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,690,754. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average of $51.28. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $235.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

