IFG Advisory LLC Sells 17,369 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,369 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. United Bank boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 29,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 56.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,478 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $1,456,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.59. 443,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,945,861. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

