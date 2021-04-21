IFG Advisory LLC Sells 2,226 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.13. The stock had a trading volume of 37,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $93.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.29. The firm has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

