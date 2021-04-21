IFG Advisory LLC Sells 3,129 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.3% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $18,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,247 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after acquiring an additional 331,187 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.54. 1,404,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,992,559. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.16. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $203.63 and a fifty-two week high of $342.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

