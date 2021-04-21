IFG Advisory LLC Sells 795 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 497,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.36. 69,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,731. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.76. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $147.67 and a 1-year high of $272.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.