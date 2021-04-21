IG Gold (IGG) Price Hits $0.0024 on Exchanges

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One IG Gold coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IG Gold has a total market cap of $21.40 million and approximately $530,212.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IG Gold has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IG Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00062313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00067960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00020736 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.89 or 0.00277238 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.21 or 0.00185942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IG Gold Coin Profile

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.