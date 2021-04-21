Ignition (IC) One Day Volume Tops $5.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 57.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. Ignition has a total market cap of $296,483.54 and approximately $5.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ignition has traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ignition coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,692.26 or 1.00351370 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00037438 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011999 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00151623 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001035 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005671 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,420,773 coins and its circulating supply is 1,407,600 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

