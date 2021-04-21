II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $772.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to announce $772.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $777.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $770.00 million. II-VI reported sales of $627.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on II-VI from $71.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $75.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -688.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $27.44 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day moving average of $71.59.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $610,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530,288.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $2,082,840 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at $894,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

