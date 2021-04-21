Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Shares Gap Down to $19.94

Shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.94, but opened at $18.41. Ikena Oncology shares last traded at $18.41, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IKNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.