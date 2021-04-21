iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ILIAF has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of iliad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of iliad in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of iliad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of iliad in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. iliad has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ILIAF stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.50. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. iliad has a 52 week low of $181.50 and a 52 week high of $191.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.44.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France and Italy. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as provides Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of March 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 5.8 million subscribers in Italy.

