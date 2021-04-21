Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Holdings Boosted by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises 3.8% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,314,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,435,000 after buying an additional 223,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after purchasing an additional 214,462 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 213,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,020,000 after acquiring an additional 204,018 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.76.

NYSE:ITW opened at $222.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.91 and its 200-day moving average is $207.58. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.66 and a 52-week high of $228.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

