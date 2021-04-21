Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,430 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after buying an additional 214,462 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,020,000 after purchasing an additional 204,018 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,623,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,095,000 after purchasing an additional 145,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,368,000 after purchasing an additional 174,763 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $222.86 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.66 and a twelve month high of $228.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

