Illuvium (ILV) Market Cap Hits $38.83 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for $66.24 or 0.00122597 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Illuvium has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. Illuvium has a total market cap of $38.83 million and $325,589.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00061786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.91 or 0.00273757 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.70 or 0.01022980 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00024392 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.50 or 0.00648727 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,989.54 or 0.99928243 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,272 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

