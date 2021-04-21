IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IMI from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of IMI stock opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. IMI has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.81.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

