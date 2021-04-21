Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.17

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.17 and last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 225097 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.98.

About Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY)

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as chrome and nickel ores. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

