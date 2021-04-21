Impinj (PI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Impinj to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Impinj has set its Q1 2021

Individual interested in listening to the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.32 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Impinj to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PI opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. Impinj has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 8.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.65.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,948,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $1,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,405. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

