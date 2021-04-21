Incent Tops One Day Volume of $400,969.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Incent coin can currently be bought for $0.0886 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Incent has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. Incent has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $400,969.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Incent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00062698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.58 or 0.00278313 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $547.16 or 0.01031857 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00024294 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $344.82 or 0.00650270 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,787.76 or 0.99548842 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.