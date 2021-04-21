Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 173.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,531 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,835,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,808,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,010,000 after buying an additional 753,010 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,446,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,766,000 after buying an additional 136,492 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $163,298,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,479,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,659,000 after buying an additional 13,091 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,941 shares of company stock worth $3,808,402. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INCY. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.85.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $84.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of -53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.57. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $75.52 and a 12-month high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.