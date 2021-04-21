Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 338,400 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.45% of Independence Realty Trust worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRT. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.