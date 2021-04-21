Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Independence Realty Trust has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.78-0.82 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

IRT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

