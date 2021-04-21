Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Downgraded by BTIG Research

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
IRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.93.
Independence Realty Trust stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,313. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
