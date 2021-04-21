Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Downgraded by BTIG Research

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

IRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,313. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.