Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th.

Independent Bank has raised its dividend payment by 90.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Independent Bank stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.04. 57,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,622. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $504.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $53.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.40 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

