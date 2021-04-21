Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Gap Down to $81.75

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.75, but opened at $77.78. Independent Bank shares last traded at $79.63, with a volume of 38 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,277,000 after buying an additional 113,071 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,385,000 after acquiring an additional 161,705 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,702,000 after acquiring an additional 109,635 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 579,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,327,000 after acquiring an additional 61,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,776,000 after acquiring an additional 28,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

