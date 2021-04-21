Indexed Finance Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $623,306.00 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $8.99 million and $623,306.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for about $10.52 or 0.00019110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00064602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.16 or 0.00276510 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $560.65 or 0.01018807 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00024477 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.27 or 0.00667394 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,982.53 or 0.99912938 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

