Indorse Token (IND) Price Tops $0.0393 on Exchanges

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 21st. Indorse Token has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $48,046.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Indorse Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Indorse Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00068024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00020662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00094292 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.21 or 0.00672966 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00049253 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,981.58 or 0.07218224 BTC.

About Indorse Token

Indorse Token (IND) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Indorse Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indorse Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.