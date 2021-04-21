Indra Sistemas (ISMAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of ISMAY remained flat at $$4.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09. Indra Sistemas has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Indra Sistemas in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Indra Sistemas in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Indra Sistemas SA is a global consulting, technology, innovation, and talent company, which engages providing information technology services. The company offers consulting services & outsourcing of business processes. It also provides solutions & services for the transport & traffic, energy industry, public administration, healthcare, financial services, security & defense and telecom & media sectors.

