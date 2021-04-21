Inex Project (INEX) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded up 861.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Inex Project has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and $54.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Inex Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Inex Project has traded 2,114.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00062990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.52 or 0.00275867 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $551.50 or 0.01017535 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00024200 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $353.35 or 0.00651945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,003.06 or 0.99637077 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Inex Project Coin Profile

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 coins. The official website for Inex Project is www.inexprojectofficial.com . Inex Project’s official Twitter account is @inexproject

Buying and Selling Inex Project

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inex Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Inex Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Inex Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

