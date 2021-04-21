Infinitus Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $670,097.00 (INF)

Infinitus Token (CURRENCY:INF) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. In the last week, Infinitus Token has traded up 73% against the US dollar. One Infinitus Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Infinitus Token has a market capitalization of $10.13 million and approximately $670,097.00 worth of Infinitus Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.15 or 0.00718062 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 82% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Infinitus Token Coin Profile

INF is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Infinitus Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,972,278 coins. The official message board for Infinitus Token is medium.com/infinitustoken . Infinitus Token’s official Twitter account is @InfinitusToken . Infinitus Token’s official website is inftech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinium (INF) is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency using the CryptoNote protocol. The open source reference implementation of CryptoNote was coded from scratch based on the CryptoNote reference implementation, and is not a fork of Bitcoin. Infinium aims to be a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange. It intrinsically has a higher degree of anonymity than Bitcoin or any of its various forks. Whitepaper “

