Informa (LON:INF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $529.17

Informa plc (LON:INF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 529.17 ($6.91) and traded as high as GBX 575.40 ($7.52). Informa shares last traded at GBX 564.20 ($7.37), with a volume of 2,903,824 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 587 ($7.67).

Get Informa alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £8.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 575.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 529.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.