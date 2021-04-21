ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 101,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,591,552 shares.The stock last traded at $12.07 and had previously closed at $12.18.

ING has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. AlphaValue raised shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,336,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,332,000 after buying an additional 2,153,049 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,204,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in ING Groep by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,206,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after buying an additional 1,286,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ING Groep by 11,098.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after buying an additional 556,568 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,872,000. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

