Ingevity (NGVT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. Ingevity’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ingevity to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Shares of NGVT opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $79.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36.

NGVT has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.