Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Trading 2% Higher

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT) traded up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.13. 18,343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 93,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease, and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of Parkinson's Disease, dysphagia, and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects.

