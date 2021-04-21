Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 145,063 shares.The stock last traded at $18.26 and had previously closed at $18.48.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Inhibrx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.51.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $323,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inhibrx by 409.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after acquiring an additional 397,934 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth about $3,270,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth about $1,754,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth about $1,620,000. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth about $1,205,000. 36.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx Company Profile (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.