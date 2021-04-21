Ink (INK) Reaches Market Cap of $1.30 Million

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One Ink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ink has traded up 47.1% against the dollar. Ink has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $3,866.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00061709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.05 or 0.00274371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $548.59 or 0.01023597 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00023979 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $344.50 or 0.00642802 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,415.62 or 0.99666827 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

